Van of thieves target Chrysler storage lot on Detroit's east side again

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Police report a van of thieves targeted a storage lot with Chrysler vehicles again early Wednesday morning.

Around 4 a.m., thieves exited a van on Conner, threw a blanket over the fence and entered the lot, according to police.

As the suspects attempted to leave the lot in the stolen vehicles, one of the Jeep's rolled over, stopping the thieves from leaving the lot.

It appears the thieves were not able to make off with any vehicles, according to police.

Officers are still searching for the suspects.

