Vegan restaurant Om Cafe in Ferndale to close after more than 30 years

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Om Cafe, a vegan restaurant in Ferndale, will be closing after almost 33 years in business.
It has been open since 1985.
The owners said in a Facebook post that the restaurant would be closing due to financial reasons.
The restaurant will be open for about two more weeks, with the chefs "cooking their hearts out" and featuring a different rotating menu.
