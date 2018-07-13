VOTE: How often do you use your phone while driving with kids in the car?

5:29 AM, Jul 13, 2018
21 mins ago

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 30: A driver uses a phone while behind the wheel of a car on April 30, 2016 in New York City.  (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Spencer Platt
Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - Half of parents and caregivers say they've talked on the phone with kids in the car, according to a study in the Journal of Pediatrics.

We want to know, are you guilty of this? How often do you use your phone while you're driving with kids in the car?

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top