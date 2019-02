A Delta Airlines flight from Detroit to Denver was evacuated after landing Tuesday evening at Denver International Airport following reports of smoke in the cabin . This is just the latest incident of an airplane malfunction in recent weeks.

On May 2, a Southwest Airlines flight from Chicago to Newark, New Jersey, made an unplanned landing Wednesday after a window cracked. One woman died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Do you feel safe flying in light of recent incidents?

CLICK HERE TO VOTE