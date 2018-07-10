VOTE NOW: Metro Detroit baby makes Top 5 'Live's Oh Baby Photo Contest'
12:27 PM, Jul 10, 2018
34 mins ago
(WXYZ) - A 5-month-old Michigan baby is a top 5 finalists in "Live’s Oh Baby Photo Contest” on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” and will need your votes to win.
The top five babies were announced on Tuesday morning. Adorable Evan Odtohan of Livonia has made it through.
The contest kicked off in May. Viewers were asked to submit a cute photo of their little one (2 years of age or younger) for the chance to win a family trip for four to the Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort on the gorgeous South Pacific island of Fiji.
Out of the hundreds of entrants and rounds of public voting, little Evan made it to the finals.