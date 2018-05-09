MACOMB CO., Mich (WXYZ) - Officials conduct a press conference to provide updates on the Macomb County investigation where multiple bodies of teen girls are believed to be buried.

WATCH PRESS CONFERENCE LIVE HERE

Warren Police and the FBI are conducting a search in Macomb Township in the area of 23 Mile and North Avenue.

The search is part of a case out of Warren. Police say they are covering area along the creek in search of the bodies of at least 4 to 6 teen girls who may have been sexually assaulted and their bodies dumped there. The investigation stems from a cold case that stretches back roughly 40 years.