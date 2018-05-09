Warren Police and the FBI are conducting a search in Macomb Township in the area of 23 Mile and North Avenue.
The search is part of a case out of Warren. Police say they are covering area along the creek in search of the bodies of at least 4 to 6 teen girls who may have been sexually assaulted and their bodies dumped there. The investigation stems from a cold case that stretches back roughly 40 years.
Share Article
Share Article
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.