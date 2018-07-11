We want to see what flavor you're celebrating free Slurpee day with

7-Eleven is celebrating its 91st birthday Wednesday with free Slurpees for all.

America’s largest convenience store chain celebrates its birthday every year on their namesake day: July 11 (7/11) with a free Slurpee.

Participating stores will be giving away free small Slurpee drinks from 11a.m. to 7 p.m., while supplies last. But do expect long lines because 7-Eleven will be doling out about 9 million Slurpees by the end of the day.

