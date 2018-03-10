Who cut the ears off of a sweet cat? Reward offered to find perpetrator

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Who cut the ears off of a sweet cat?

The cat, who has now been named Stanley by workers at the Michigan Humane Society, was found this week with his ears and the tip of his tail cut off in the area of I-96 and Telegraph in Redford Township.

Veterinarians treated him. They say his ears were bloody and he was clearly in severe pain when he was found. Still, he responded with affection to staff trying to help him.

The Michigan Humane Society with Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2,500 reward. If you have any information on who committed this crime, please submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP. All calls are anonymous.