Women travel solo more often than men, report finds

(WXYZ) - Solo travel isn't so lonely and intimidating anymore.

According to a report by Hostelworld.com, an online hostel-booking platform, there has been a 42 percent increase in solo bookings since 2015.

Further, female solo bookings have grown 45 percent between 2015 and 2017, compared to male bookings up by 40 percent.

With women leading the trend, the report shows "there has been a shift in the perception of solo traveling being dangerous for women."

So where are these women going on their solo exhibitions? Data reveals while Cuba was most popular for both American women and men, women preferred Macedonia and Guatemala; men preferred the Emirates and Luxemborg.

Top ten travel destinations for American female solo travelers:

Cuba Macedonia Guatemala United Arab Emirates Luxemborg Egypt Nepal Mexico Albania Finland

Top ten travel destination for American male solo travelers: