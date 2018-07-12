World's fastest monster truck races into Redford

REDFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Raminator will race into Redford this month to give Michiganders a spectacular show.

The monster truck is the reigning Guinness World Records holder for the 'Fastest Speed for a Monster Truck.' It's recorded hitting speeds up to 99.10 miles per hour.

On Friday, July 27 and Saturday, July 28, you can find the Raminator at the Snethkamp Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership on 1160 Telegraph Road.