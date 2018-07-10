World's largest bounce house coming to metro Detroit in August

FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) - The world's largest bounce house is making a visit to metro Detroit as part of a nationwide tour! The Big Bounce America's 2018 tour will stop in Fraser from Aug. 3 through Aug. 5 at Steffens Park.

The bounce house holds the Guinness World Record for the world's largest bounce house. It's 10,000-square-feet and 32 feet tall.

Attendees will walk through the entrance of the inflatable castle and then test their skills on an obstacle course, play on basketball courts and slide down the giant slide into a ball pit

On top of that, it will feature a professional DJ on a stage at the center of the bounce hairs and much more.

Tickets start at $10 and are on sale now for each of the three days. For more information, click here.