Wyandotte police snap photo of majestic Snowy Owl at station

(WXYZ) - The Wyandotte Police may just have a new pet mascot: A Snowy Owl.

Lt. Neil Hunter snapped a few pics of the Snowy Owl hanging around the station on Biddle Ave. Sunday and posted them on Facebook.

Hunter told WXYZ he’s looking to find a way to keep the splendid bird around… Suggestions welcome.

There was a mass migration of the Snowy Owls on the Great Lakes region and northeastern U.S. this past winter. The migration from their Arctic homes to the south in the winter is called irruption.

And unlike most owls, which are active at night, snowy owls don’t mind the daylight because their homes in the Arctic, Canada and Alaska can see sunlight up to 24 hours a day in the winter.

Instead of 300,000 Snowy Owls worldwide, as long believed, researchers say the population likely is closer to 30,000 or fewer. The previous estimate was based on how many might be able to breed in a given area.

