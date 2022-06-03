This lightweight, no-kink garden hose is on sale right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re growing fresh vegetables or flowers in your garden bed or even if you just have a little patch of grass in the backyard, you know that water is an essential element in keeping your lawn and plants thriving.

While watering a couple of times a week is easy business, wrangling with a tangled hose is not. If your hose is worse for wear and you’re in the market for a new one this summer, this highly rated no-kink garden hose from Flexzilla might be the perfect tool to help your plants flourish.

Although it’s 75 feet long, this bright green, heavy-duty hose is lightweight and easy to maneuver from one side of the yard to the other. Made of flexible hybrid polymer material that is abrasion-resistant and comes with crush-resistant aluminum fittings, the no-kink garden hose won’t wrinkle under pressure and stays tangle-free — even as you repeatedly coil it up and unwind it.

Best of all, you can currently find it on Amazon for $49.97, marked down from $59.98.

The outer cover is UV- and mold-resistant, according to the product description. Thanks to its reinforced mid-layering material, it won’t get stiff or brittle in cold temperatures, keeping it flexible even during extreme weather.

The company claims that the flexible hybrid polymer inner tube material allows the water flowing through it to be safe for drinking, unlike old hoses where lead can be an issue.

This no-kink garden hose has more than 4,500 ratings with an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5. The most notable features include its maneuverability and durability.

One reviewer said their husband couldn’t believe how the hose stretched out without kinking. Someone else mentioned that the quality of the hose connections are “superb.”

“Works great in all weather, strong, with great reinforcements at both ends,” wrote another happy customer. “I can’t remember it ever kinking. In use for over a year and no signs of degradation.”

While the majority of reviews are glowing, some customers have noted issues with the hose, including a few who say that the hose actually does kink up, while others mention mold issues.

Still, most reviews seem to be from satisfied customers, like the person who wrote that they’ve purchased seven of these hoses over time to replace all the hoses on their property, and claims that “they’ve withstood very high & low temperatures, direct sunlight, being drug across gravel driveways, run over & still holding up!”

