NYC is currently experiencing a new COVID surge as cases rise daily

As COVID-19 cases continue to steadily rise, the U.S. government awarded $1.4 billion to start the development of new COVID-19 vaccines and therapies.

"We're preparing for this fall's vaccine season because we know ... the respiratory viruses that are out there are going to hit, and we're already beginning to see an increase in the number of COVID cases," said U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra.

Becerra added that Americans could soon be able to get a new vaccine and booster.

"We're already getting ready to roll out our fall vaccine to help Americans stay safe and be prepared for whatever's next," said Becerra.

Data published by the CDC Aug. 21 showed that during the week of Aug. 12, a total of 12,613 people were hospitalized across the U.S. That figure is up more than 21% from the week before. During the same week 251 deaths were reported. In New York City last week there was a daily average of 672 cases.

CDC advisory professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University, William Schaffner told Scripps News that the people most vulnerable should keep their guard up.

"Older people, people with underlying chronic illnesses, whose immune systems are compromised, and people who are pregnant, should have their masks if they go indoors, if you're traveling, if you go into crowds. Take that extra layer of precaution," said Schaffner.

The government funding announced Tuesday includes $300 million to drug manufacturer Regeneron to use in the development and testing of a new preventive antibody expected to help protect people who don't respond well to vaccines.

Four companies will receive $1 billion to lead clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines.

