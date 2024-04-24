New Jersey Congressman Donald Payne Jr. dies at 65

U.S. Representative Donald Payne, Jr., from New Jersey, has passed away at the age of 65 years old.

“Tammy and I are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of our friend, and a steadfast champion for the people of New Jersey, Congressman Donald Payne, Jr. Our heartfelt prayers are with his family during this difficult time,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement.

The Democratic congressman had been representing New Jersey's 10th Congressional District since 2012.

"With his signature bowtie, big heart, and tenacious spirit, Donald embodied the very best of public service. As a former union worker and toll collector, he deeply understood the struggles our working families face, and he fought valiantly to serve their needs every single day," Gov. Murphy continued.

Earlier this month, Payne's office announcedthat he had experienced a heart attack due to complications stemming from diabetes. According to the New Jersey Globe, he had been on a ventilator ever since.