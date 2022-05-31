Officials: 2 children, 2 adults dead in Wyoming murder-suicide

WYOMING, Mich. — Four people are dead, including two children, after what Wyoming public safety officers say was a likely murder-suicide early Tuesday morning.

The city of Wyoming says the incident occurred before 4 a.m. in the area of Godfrey Avenue and Burton Street.

We’re told a family member informed authorities what had happened.

The city says officers found a man, woman and two girls dead with gunshot wounds.

Three other children were reportedly in the home when the incident happened but are physically unhurt.

Authorities believe the man shot the woman and children before taking his own life.

The incident is currently under investigation. The motive behind the incident is not yet known.

Those with information in connection to the investigation are asked to reach out to public safety officials at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

