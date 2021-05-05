Here is a list of Cinco de Mayo specials & deals from southwest Detroit businesses

(WXYZ) — Cinco de Mayo is happening once again as the pandemic continues and businesses are restricted with capacity limits and curfews, but Southwest Detroit’s authentic Mexican restaurants, mercados, bakeries and specialty retailers are offering special promotions for to-go meals.

“In the U.S., Cinco de Mayo celebrations are held nationwide to acknowledge and celebrate the wonderful Mexican culture and heritage,” said Southwest Detroit Business Association (SDBA) President & CEO Robert Dewaelsche. “And while this year there won’t be parades or parties in the streets due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it doesn't mean we shouldn’t enjoy great fun and delicious food at home with our families. There are many small businesses still open in Southwest Detroit and we encourage everyone to make plans to purchase the authentic food, beverages and décor they’ll need for their at-home ‘Cinco’ celebrations.”

Carry-out and food delivery are still available at most authentic Mexican restaurants and many will offer special menu promotions, family-style meals and delicious food trays as part of the Cinco de Mayo celebration.

Some of the promotions and sales include:

El Asador Steakhouse, 1312 Springwells St. (313) 297-2360 – Free Guacamole with purchases of $15 and up

El Nacimiento, 7400 W. Vernor Hwy. (313) 554-1790 – “Taco Family Meal Deal” with 20 tacos, rice & beans, chips & salsa for $35. Follow the restaurant on www.Facebook.com/elnacimientorestaurant to watch a LIVE cooking segment on Sun., May 3. Call restaurant or follow online for details. No purchase necessary to participate.

El Salpicon, 8600 W. Vernor Hwy. (313) 914-2214 – will offer customers a Charola Mexicana (Mexican food tray) with camarones estilo cucaracha (spicy-style shrimp), Mexican rice, and aguachile verde (green seafood ceviche-style dish). Prepared Micheladas (Mexican prerared beer) also available for purchase. Call restaurant for pricing and details. Free delivery for any order over $75.

Mangonadas Del Barrio, 1210 Lawndale St. (313) 724-6074 – Buy One Get One Free Fresas con Crema (strawberries and Cream) for $5 each on Sun., May 3 only

Prince Valley Market, 5931 Michigan Ave. (313) 898-9717 – Purchase a one pound container of guacamole and receive a FREE bag of homemade Prince Valley tortilla chips.

Shop Screen Printing, 3444 Bagley Ave. (313) 649-9847 – Cinco de Mayo t-shirts, coffee mugs and other novelty items. Purchase online at www.theshirthustle.com. Shipping available and curbside pick-up only. Call store for pricing and details.

Tamaleria Nuevo Leon, 2669 W. Vernor Hwy. (313) 962-8066 – A variety of authentic and delicious tamales are available for purchase: chicken; pork; cheese and jalapeno; frijoles; and sweet tamales. Call store for pricing and details.

Taqueria and Cenaduria Triángulo Dorado, 8065 W. Vernor Hwy. (313) 652-5247 – will feature “food bundles” with recipes for customers to prepare at home while they watch a Facebook Live segment where restaurant owners Karina and Santiago will show customers how to prepare an authentic meal. Call restaurant for pricing and details.

Xochi’s Gift Shop, 3437 Bagley Ave. (313) 841-6410 – “Fiesta in a Box” with Mexican Loteria (bingo), small sarape, mini mariachi sombrero, paper flowers, mini papel picado (pecked paper) banner, flower crown, mini maracas, two clay jarritos (mini cups), four confetti eggs, and fiesta beads. Delivery available and curbside pick-up by appointment only. Call store or visit www.xochis.net for pricing and details.

A full list of Southwest Detroit businesses that are open to customers can be found on the SBDA website at www.southwestdetroit.com.

