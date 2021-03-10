We're Open: Great Lakes Pot Pies in Clawson

(WXYZ) — What started as an idea, then a dream became a reality for a metro Detroit woman and it happened at the start of the pandemic.

Now, she’s the owner of a new business because she was determined to beat the odds.

Our Andrea Isom shares this inspiring journey in today’s “We’re Open Detroit!”

Welcome to Great Lakes Pot Pies in the city of Clawson and meet the brilliant and beautiful boss Jannie Teitelbaum.

“I sold my first pie in September of 2015 and we opened up this store almost a year ago,” says Teitelbaum.

None of this has been easy. It’s been a journey. And some days were rough, but defeat was never an option.

“You gotta go for it. I had so many people tell me you’ve never been in the food business before you can’t do this. What are doing? I did. We’re strong and don’t ever let anybody tell you that you can’t do something. You gotta just follow your dream and keep going,” she says with smiling eyes.

That is Jannie’s message during this Women’s History Month and always!

“I took baby steps and took one step at a time and now, I’m here!” says Teitelbaum with gratitude.

What she has accomplished is incredible and inspiring.

March 14th is National PI Day! So, Great Lakes Pot Pies is doing some math and offering a special promotion, starting March 11th - March 19th. $3.14 off purchases of $30 dollars or more.

Great Lakes Pot Pies

809 W. 14 Mile Rd

Clawson, MI 48017

248-266-1160

greatlakespotpies.com

Hours:

Monday - Friday 10am-5pm

Saturday -10am-3pm

Sunday - Closed