Oreo is bringing back its most-requested flavor

Nabisco’s Oreo is answering fan requests — not with a new cookie, but by bringing back its most requested flavor. Oreo Red Velvet is officially back in stores for a limited time starting Sept. 12 and will remain while supplies last.

The flavor combines a red velvet-flavored base cake with red cream cheese-flavored creme. Oreo announced the return of the flavor on Instagram after a few posts teasing that something “red” was on the way.

Oreo Red Velvet cookies were first released in 2015. They were actually supposed to be a permanent addition to the cookie lineup but were discontinued in 2020.

While not technically a holiday flavor, red velvet is often seen around Christmas time because of its color, so there’s a chance the cookies will be around until then. Just in case they won’t be in stores that long, however, it’s probably best not to wait. Make sure you pick up a pack on your next grocery run.

If you’d rather make your own red velvet treats, these red velvet cheesecake bites are easy to make. Or, you can try your hand at red velvet shortbread cookies.

Red velvet is also a popular flavor for Valentine’s Day. You may wish to make these sugar cookies, this quick bread recipe that has cream cheese filling, or these red velvet cupcakes.

As for Oreo, the brand has had dozens of limited-edition flavors over the years, from Mocha Caramel Latte to Tiramisu, Salted Caramel Brownie and Chocolate Confetti Cake to celebrate its 110th birthday.

Its latest release, however, isn’t a new flavor. Instead, it’s a tribute to Nintendo. Super Mario Oreos feature 16 designs and characters including Mario and Luigi, Yoshi and Bowser Jr.

The Super Mario cookies are in stores now, but only for a limited time. You’ll want to grab them while you still can.

What’s your favorite Oreo flavor?

