Parents Will Relate To 4-Year-Old Prince Louis’ Meltdowns At The Queen’s Jubilee

Family occasions and long celebrations can always be rough on the little ones, so it is no wonder that the Royal children were feeling the strain after days of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Wearing fancy clothes and listening to long speeches probably isn’t at the top of most 4-year-olds’ favorite things to do, so it was only fair that Prince Louis, the youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, had a few royal meltdowns during the celebrations.

Queen Elizabeth II and her family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, were gathered to watch the ceremonial flyover of Royal Air Force planes. The event was one of many special celebrations this past week to honor the Queen’s 70 years of royal service.

Sure, kids love planes, but it’s also a lot of noise and stimulation for a young kid who has already had enough Jubileeing to last a lifetime. So, it’s no wonder that Prince Louis was distressed during the ceremonial flyover and had no issues showing it.

You can watch Prince Louis artfully protest against all the noise and fuss in this CNN News clip below:

Then, during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, Prince Louis also made another showing of displeasure.

As his mother, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, tried to speak with the 4-year-old, he pushed her face away and scowled at her attempts to cheer him up. The moment between mother-and-son is one almost every parent can relate to, but unfortunately for the Duchess of Cambridge, her child’s less-than-happy moments go viral.

Twitter user @TheDuchessBoom shared a video on Twitter, and the video quickly racked up more than 14.5 million views.

Some of the top replies to the tweet said it’s just a kid being a kid: “He is just a 4 year old kid being dragged to boring events for days,” wrote @estudaisa, while @KoocJK said, “Lolol. Looks like an average little kid to me.”

It’s easy to understand why Prince Louis’s meltdowns were so compelling. For one thing, we can relate it to as grown-up kids ourselves: We’ve all endured boring meetings or interminable weddings in which we get hangry or frustrated. And, we can also relate to the meltdowns as parents. Most of us know all too well the unique embarrassment that can occur when your normally lovely children suddenly pull a Damian in public and make you feel like the worst parents ever.

But fortunately, as many people on social media have commented, Prince Louis’s behavior is completely developmentally appropriate and on par for the fact that he was tired and overwhelmed.

Though the meltdowns grabbed headlines, there were plenty of sweet moments, too. His grandparents, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, tweeted photos from their official account of the Jubilee, including one of the little prince being cute with his grandpa.

What a finale Well done to all who participated in the #PlatinumJubileePageant – you put on an incredible performance! pic.twitter.com/0xaFgdgRR4 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) June 5, 2022

And we are sure his great-grandma, Queen Elizabeth, didn’t mind the adorable kiddo’s antics one bit: One of the perks of being tiny and cute!

