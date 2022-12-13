This pet store is giving free dog treats to delivery drivers ahead of the holidays

If you’ve ever considered giving your delivery driver dog treats to hand out to all the pups they meet during their workday, here’s your chance! You can now do so for free, thanks to a company that is looking to spread some holiday cheer to everyone’s four-legged friends.

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming is giving away dog treats to drivers from USPS, UPS, FedEx and other delivery services. To get yours, simply fill out a form on their website before Dec. 21, or while supplies last.

While delivery drivers can request the treats themselves, anyone nationwide can sign up to get a bag and give it to their driver. With the holidays being one of the busiest times of the year for deliveries and drivers meeting millions of dogs along the way, the treats are sure to come in handy.

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming does not have locations in every state. You can request the treats online, however, and have them shipped right to your door. The company is giving out 500 bags total.

You’ll receive an 8-ounce bag of Little Pumpkin Bites. Normally priced at $9.99 per bag ($8.50 if you subscribe and save), they are made with natural ingredients like oatmeal, honey, flax, pumpkin, eggs, cinnamon and ginger.

If you miss out on the free treats and still want to give your delivery drivers something to hand out to all the dogs they meet, making your own dog treats is actually quite easy and gives them an extra-special touch. You can use dog-safe ingredients like carrots, bananas, apples and peanut butter (as long as it doesn’t have xylitol).

Of course, your drivers will want to make sure they’re getting permission before handing out treats in case of any allergies.

Will you be getting a free pack of treats for your delivery drivers?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.