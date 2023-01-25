Photo gallery: A snow day in Michigan!
Wednesday's winter storm brought in lots of snow across metro Detroit and our 7 Action News viewers took full advantage of it!
Check out the snow from their perspective in this photo gallery.
Views from Orion TownshipPhoto by: Michelle Case in Orion Township Views from Bruce TwpPhoto by: Brielle Cichocki in Bruce Twp
Views from Linden, MIPhoto by: Laura Bilas in Linden Dearborn Heights, MI — "Having my first ever snow day as a first year teacher. Spending it in Dearborn Heights with my dog Axel."Photo by: Kailee Grden Views from Clinton Township, MIPhoto by: Kim Scholander Suydam in Clinton Township
The Bussell Family in Brownstown Township, MIPhoto by: Kristen Bussell Views from Canton, MI — (For context, she says the boy in the photo is 5'10").Photo by: Nikki Moore Raynor in Canton This is Cameron Lupu and the Golden Lab Bailey in Marysville MI!Photo by: Jessica Bilbrey
Photo by: Rochelle Kowalski Views from Carleton, MichiganPhoto by: Gabrielle Williams Views from Highland, MIPhoto by: Elizabeth Jackson
Photo by: Tia Richardson
Views from Oxford, MIPhoto by: The Hurley's Commerce, MIPhoto by: Amanda Vesper Views from Oxford, MIPhoto by: The Hurley's Snow totals in Livonia, MI!Photo by: Victoria Zande Livonia, MIPhoto by: Jessica Smolarek Views from Clinton Township, MIPhoto by: Rachel Rotar Views from Clinton Township, MIPhoto by: Rachel Rotar Views from Canton, Michigan!Photo by: Amanda Gornall
Nevaeh from Shelby Twp!Photo by: Kim Strongarone Ava and Peyton in West Bloomfield at Marshbank ParkPhoto by: Leann Knight
Photo by: Allison Zyskowski
Photo by: Lauren Fink Walled LakePhoto by: Sarah Hopkins
Walled LakePhoto by: Sarah Hopkins
Walled LakePhoto by: Sarah Hopkins
Walled LakePhoto by: Sarah Hopkins
Josh and Norah from LivoniaPhoto by: Allison Kisskalt
Josh and Norah from LivoniaPhoto by: Allison Kisskalt Photo by: Jolanta Forys
Photo by: Jolanta Forys
Photo by: Jolanta Forys
Pinckney, MichiganPhoto by: Julie Burch Oakland Township, MichiganPhoto by: Oakland Township viewer Oakland Township, MichiganPhoto by: Oakland Township viewer Oakland Township, MichiganPhoto by: Oakland Township viewer Southgate, MichiganPhoto by: Jennifer Marie
