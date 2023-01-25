Watch Now
Photo gallery: A snow day in Michigan!

Wednesday's winter storm brought in lots of snow across metro Detroit and our 7 Action News viewers took full advantage of it!

Check out the snow from their perspective in this photo gallery.

327021803_1234807477145686_4742960702149670012_n.jpg Views from Orion TownshipPhoto by: Michelle Case in Orion Township thumbnail_IMG_6346.jpg Views from Bruce TwpPhoto by: Brielle Cichocki in Bruce Twp

 327249723_1128378417845932_5496775079598036112_n.jpg Views from Linden, MIPhoto by: Laura Bilas in Linden thumbnail_image1.jpg Dearborn Heights, MI — "Having my first ever snow day as a first year teacher. Spending it in Dearborn Heights with my dog Axel."Photo by: Kailee Grden 327258814_2105856916270279_2163704923173287911_n.jpg Views from Clinton Township, MIPhoto by: Kim Scholander Suydam in Clinton Township

 thumbnail_image0.jpg The Bussell Family in Brownstown Township, MIPhoto by: Kristen Bussell 326923786_1526504764497495_1474846416697384943_n.jpg Views from Canton, MI — (For context, she says the boy in the photo is 5'10").Photo by: Nikki Moore Raynor in Canton thumbnail_IMG_20230125_132013294_2.jpg This is Cameron Lupu and the Golden Lab Bailey in Marysville MI!Photo by: Jessica Bilbrey
 thumbnail_IMG_4505.jpg Photo by: Rochelle Kowalski 2221F20D-4CC9-421A-9C73-0E341267A358.jpeg Views from Carleton, MichiganPhoto by: Gabrielle Williams thumbnail_IMG_3694.jpg Views from Highland, MIPhoto by: Elizabeth Jackson 

 thumbnail_image0-1.jpg Photo by: Tia Richardson

 thumbnail_image0-2.jpg Views from Oxford, MIPhoto by: The Hurley's PXL_20230125_203155114.jpg Commerce, MIPhoto by: Amanda Vesper thumbnail_image1-1.jpg Views from Oxford, MIPhoto by: The Hurley's IMG_0555.jpg Snow totals in Livonia, MI!Photo by: Victoria Zande IMG_1215.jpg Livonia, MIPhoto by: Jessica Smolarek image3.jpg Views from Clinton Township, MIPhoto by: Rachel Rotar thumbnail_image2.jpg Views from Clinton Township, MIPhoto by: Rachel Rotar received_454537400087576.jpeg Views from Canton, Michigan!Photo by: Amanda Gornall
 image0.png Nevaeh from Shelby Twp!Photo by: Kim Strongarone thumbnail_IMG_1462.jpeg Ava and Peyton in West Bloomfield at Marshbank ParkPhoto by: Leann Knight

 thumbnail_image 10.jpeg Photo by: Allison Zyskowski

 thumbnail_IMG_8077.jpeg Photo by: Lauren Fink thumbnail_image0.jpeg Walled LakePhoto by: Sarah Hopkins

thumbnail_image1.jpeg Walled LakePhoto by: Sarah Hopkins

thumbnail_image3.jpeg Walled LakePhoto by: Sarah Hopkins

thumbnail_image2.jpeg Walled LakePhoto by: Sarah Hopkins

thumbnail_IMG_6618-2.jpeg Josh and Norah from LivoniaPhoto by: Allison Kisskalt


 thumbnail_IMG_6620.jpeg Josh and Norah from LivoniaPhoto by: Allison Kisskalt IMG_7287.jpeg Photo by: Jolanta Forys
 IMG_7318.jpeg Photo by: Jolanta Forys
 IMG_7314.jpeg Photo by: Jolanta Forys
 January Snow Day1-2 copy.png Pinckney, MichiganPhoto by: Julie Burch download (6).png Oakland Township, MichiganPhoto by: Oakland Township viewer download (8).png Oakland Township, MichiganPhoto by: Oakland Township viewer download (7).png Oakland Township, MichiganPhoto by: Oakland Township viewer 327557236_498529219122601_6259857049561914199_n.jpg Southgate, MichiganPhoto by: Jennifer Marie

