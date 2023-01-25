Photo gallery: A snow day in Michigan!

Share Facebook

Views from Orion Township Michelle Case in Orion Township

Views from Bruce Twp Brielle Cichocki in Bruce Twp





Views from Linden, MI Laura Bilas in Linden

Dearborn Heights, MI — "Having my first ever snow day as a first year teacher. Spending it in Dearborn Heights with my dog Axel." Kailee Grden

Views from Clinton Township, MI Kim Scholander Suydam in Clinton Township





The Bussell Family in Brownstown Township, MI Kristen Bussell

Views from Canton, MI — (For context, she says the boy in the photo is 5'10"). Nikki Moore Raynor in Canton

This is Cameron Lupu and the Golden Lab Bailey in Marysville MI! Jessica Bilbrey



Rochelle Kowalski

Views from Carleton, Michigan Gabrielle Williams

Views from Highland, MI Elizabeth Jackson





Tia Richardson





Views from Oxford, MI The Hurley's

Commerce, MI Amanda Vesper

Snow totals in Livonia, MI! Victoria Zande

Livonia, MI Jessica Smolarek

Views from Clinton Township, MI Rachel Rotar

Views from Canton, Michigan! Amanda Gornall



Nevaeh from Shelby Twp! Kim Strongarone

Ava and Peyton in West Bloomfield at Marshbank Park Leann Knight





Allison Zyskowski





Lauren Fink

Walled Lake Sarah Hopkins





Josh and Norah from Livonia Allison Kisskalt







Jolanta Forys



Pinckney, Michigan Julie Burch

Oakland Township, Michigan Oakland Township viewer

Southgate, Michigan Jennifer Marie





