Pillsbury Is Making Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Rolls

Pillsbury cinnamon rolls are already a breakfast staple for many families. With their sticky dough, sweet frosting and cinnamon swirl, these refrigerated breakfast treats would be hard to improve. But Pillsbury just might have done it with their new Cinnamon Toast Crunch cinnamon rolls!

General Mills owns both Pillsbury and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, so this mash-up of two beloved cinnamon snacks is a no-brainer. In fact, we wonder why they didn’t do it sooner.

So, what will they taste like? The product listing at Meijer, where they should soon be available, doesn’t offer any clues as to how the new cinnamon rolls are different, flavor-wise. “Make mornings special with warm and fresh Pillsbury Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Rolls,” it reads. “Easy-to-bake dough and premade icing has everyone’s favorite breakfast ready in minutes. Make holidays and everyday cinnamony sweet.”

Perhaps Pillsbury’s bakers got their hands on the recently released Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust seasoning from Sam’s Club. That would certainly boost the sweet and spicy flavor of the cinnamon rolls.

This isn’t the first time Pillsbury has added something special to its popular refrigerated dough. Previously, we’ve seen peaches & cream and strawberries and cream cinnamon rolls, as well as the popular Pumpkin Spice rolls. But the new Cinnamon Toast Crunch cinnamon rolls look like they are made for fanatics of the aromatic spice.

Each can of cinnamon rolls makes eight pastries and, of course, comes with a container of that delicious frosting to spread on top of the rolls when they come out of the oven.

The food-trend followers at Candy Hunting first spotted the new Cinnamon Toast Crunch cinnamon rolls on Meijer’s website. There’s no word yet from Pillsbury about when you’ll be able to pick them up from the refrigerated section at the grocery store near you.

New Pillsbury Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Rolls should be out soon! These are up now on Meijer's website. https://t.co/fdN5nhVZyN pic.twitter.com/VBIKZD5z44 — Candy Hunting (@CandyHunting) March 21, 2021

We think these might pair perfectly with a Cinnamon Toast Crunch drink from Starbucks’ secret menu. Is there such a thing as too much cinnamon? We don’t think so!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.