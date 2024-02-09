Police investigate Ravens player Zay Flowers for domestic assault

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is under investigation for domestic assault.

The news was confirmed by local outlets The Baltimore Banner and CBS Baltimore.

In a statement to local media, the Ravens said they were aware of the report.

"We are aware of the report regarding Zay Flowers. We take these matters seriously and will have no further comment at this time," said the statement shared by Fox Baltimore reporter Morgan Adsit.

The incident reportedly happened in Owings Mills, Maryland, sometime before the Ravens’ AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 18.

The Acton Police Department in Massachusetts is also said to be involved in the investigation, according to local reports.

Flowers has not been charged with a crime at this time.

Flowers finished the regular season with 77 catches and 858 receiving yards, which are both franchise records for a rookie.

