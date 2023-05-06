Police respond to an active shooter situation at a Texas outlet mall

Reports of gunfire prompt a police response at a Texas outlet mall in Allen.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives of the Dallas Field Division reported an active shooter situationat the Allen Premium Outlets and said the situation is currently being investigated by the Allen Police Department.

According to multiple reports, there could be some wounded individuals.

The Allen Police Department has not provided any information on possible victims or the whereabouts of the shooter, but they do advise people to avoid the area.

Allen is a suburb 25 miles from downtown Dallas.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

