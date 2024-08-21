‘From VP Harris to the Walz’: Rapper Lil Jon joins DNC delegates for roll call

Vice President Kamala Harris thanked the delegates who voted for her and Tim Walz to represent the Democratic presidential ticket after a lively ceremonial roll call that included rapper Lil Jon at the Democratic National Convention.

In the past, nominations were held in person at the party convention — but this year, Democrats voted virtually, making Tuesday's roll call largely ceremonial. Nonetheless, the excitement could be seen as all delegations delivered remarks and cast their votes for Harris and Walz as the Democratic nominees.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE OF THE DNC ON SCRIPPS NEWS



While a DJ on stage played a mashup of songs tied to each delegation, Alabama began the roll call by throwing to President Joe Biden's home state of Delaware. The toss was a nod to the president's legacy, which was a major focal point at the DNC on Night 1 following his decision to end his 2024 reelection campaign.

Meanwhile, it was rapper Lil Jon who brought down the house as he introduced the Georgia delegates by performing his 2013 hit single "Turn Down For What" with some liberties.

"From VP Harris to the Walz," he rapped to cheers in the crowd.

New York's roll call also featured a popular figure as American film director and New York sports fan Spike Lee joined Gov. Kathy Hochul in pledging support behind Harris and Walz.

RELATED STORY | Biden says Harris will be a president who 'puts her stamp' on America's future

Some well-known faces in the Democratic party could also be seen during the ceremonial event, including Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Pennsylvania Gov. Andy Shapiro, as well as Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The roll call ended with Harris' home state of California, which featured Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

Harris was not in attendance as she was across state lines holding a rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. However, she was able to address DNC delegates virtually.

"This is not just about us versus Donald Trump, this is about two very different visions for our nation," Harris told a crowd of cheering supporters. "One, ours, focused on the future. The other focused on the past. And Wisconsin, we fight for the future."