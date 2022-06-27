Watch Now
Pregnant woman hit in parking lot, driver tried to run away

Woman and her child are in critical condition after being struck outside Country Court Apartments
Posted at 8:32 PM, Jun 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-26 21:08:44-04

WXYZ — A pregnant woman and her child are in critical condition following a hit-and-run in a Southfield parking lot Sunday afternoon.

Emergency responders arrived at Country Court Apartments on Greenfield Road where they found the suspect's vehicle — but no one inside.

Officers quickly learned the driver tried to run away on foot. Within minutes, police arrested him or her in the area of Greenfield Road and Lincoln.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information you're asked to call Southfield Police at 248-796-5500. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. As always, you can remain anonymous.

