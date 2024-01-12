Purina responds to online rumors that its dog food is making pets sick

A simple search of "Purina" on platforms like TikTok and YouTube will turn up numerous videos of people claiming the dog food is making pets sick.

The videos have been shared and viewed thousands of times. In addition, a Facebook group for pet owners that has over 67,000 members is filled with comments from people who claim their dogs got sick after eating the pet food.

Purina got wind of the online reports and is disputing the claims.

"Please beware of online rumors claiming there are issues with Purina products — these false statements may be creating unnecessary stress for pet parents," the company said. "There are no health or safety issues with any of our products, and they can continue to be fed with confidence."

The company went on to say that its quality assurance team conducts more than 100,000 checks every day at its factories. The checks reportedly start from when the ingredients arrive at the factories and continue to when the food is shipped to retailers across the country.

"Our comprehensive program ensures the foods you feed your pets, and that we feed our own, are safe," Purina said.

The Food and Drug Administration would announce recalls if necessary. No Purina products have recently been subject to a recall.

The most recent Purina dog food recall was announced in March 2023. Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental was recalled due to elevated levels of vitamin D. At the time, the company warned that elevated levels of vitamin D could cause vomiting, loss of appetite and even kidney dysfunction.

Purina invites people who have legitimate concerns about the dog food to contact the company.

"Please know that if there is a confirmed issue with any Purina product, we will be sharing that information with our consumers first," the company said.

