Rainbow pool float with cup holders is on sale for $13.99

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re in need of some new pool floats this summer, Walmart is having a fantastic sale on a rainbow chair float that is for both kids and adults.

The iFanze Rainbow Pool Float Chair is regularly priced at $39.99, but is currently on sale for just $13.99 — a savings of $26. The pool float is made for either one adult or one child, with a weight capacity of 250 pounds. It includes two cupholders, a backrest and two air chambers, which Walmart says makes for “extra buoyancy.”

Made of PVC, you can inflate it with an air pump but can also inflate it manually as needed.

Walmart has a handful of other pool floats on sale as well, including this two-pack of Inflatable Hammock Floats priced at $21.99, a savings of $18 off the original price of $39.99. Because it is a two-pack, each float costs just $10.99.

The floats work as a hammock, lounge chair, saddle or drifter and are approved for use by ages 15 and up. The set comes with two air pumps and is made of PVC laminated fabric, with an inner mesh bottom.

Looking for a larger option? This Intex Relaxation Island Lounge Six-Person Raft is on sale for $107.99. Regularly priced at $142.99, you’ll save $35.

The raft has six cup holders and a built-in cooler to keep drinks cold and ready. It also has oversized backrests so four people can float while sitting up, while three others can lay out and soak up some sun.

You’ll find dozens of pool floats on Amazon as well, including this SwimWays Spring Float Papasan Pool Lounger, currently on sale for 22% off.

The pool lounger is priced at $11.69 and has a soft mesh that keeps your body in the water so you can stay cool and inflatable edges so you can sit back and relax. It fits most adults up to 250 pounds.

Which pool float will you choose to keep you cool this summer?

