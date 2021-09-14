Amazon to hire thousands of employees in several cities, including Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Amazon announced plans to hire 125,000 employees in hundreds of cities and towns across the country, including Detroit.

The company says roles in fulfillment and transportation offer an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour and up to $22.50 per hour in some locations.

Amazon will also provide full-time employees with comprehensive benefits, including health, vision, and dental insurance, 401(k) with 50% company match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave, and Amazon's Career Choice program, in which the company will pay full college tuition for its front-line employees.

Interested candidates can see all the regions with open positions at www.amazon.com/apply.

Amazon will also host a Career Day on Sept. 15. The free virtual event will offer 20,000 individual career-coaching sessions with Amazon recruiters.

The event is open to all. Register for free here.