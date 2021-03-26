Ann Arbor to close downtown streets once again for outdoor dining, shopping

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Some streets in downtown Ann Arbor will be closing once again starting next week to allow for more outdoor dining and shopping.

The Downtown Ann Arbor Pedestrian Mall spans several streets in the city, and will help provide a number of businesses the additional space to social distance.

The closures will start Thursday, April 1 and run through the end of August.

Several streets will be closed from 4 p.m. Thursdays through 6 a.m. Mondays. Those are:

Main Street from William to Washington

Liberty Street from Ashley to Fourth

Liberty Street from Maynard to State

State Street from Washington to William

Two streets will be closed every day. Those are:

Washington Street from Ashley to Main St.

Maynard Street on the east side or northbound portion only from Liberty to William

