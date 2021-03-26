Menu

Watch

The Rebound Detroit

Actions

Ann Arbor to close downtown streets once again for outdoor dining, shopping

items.[0].image.alt
Main Street Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor downtown Main Street
Posted at 4:16 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 16:16:31-04

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Some streets in downtown Ann Arbor will be closing once again starting next week to allow for more outdoor dining and shopping.

The Downtown Ann Arbor Pedestrian Mall spans several streets in the city, and will help provide a number of businesses the additional space to social distance.

The closures will start Thursday, April 1 and run through the end of August.

Several streets will be closed from 4 p.m. Thursdays through 6 a.m. Mondays. Those are:

  • Main Street from William to Washington
  • Liberty Street from Ashley to Fourth
  • Liberty Street from Maynard to State
  • State Street from Washington to William

Two streets will be closed every day. Those are:

  • Washington Street from Ashley to Main St.
  • Maynard Street on the east side or northbound portion only from Liberty to William

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Resources and Information
Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Michigan Unemployment FAQ Michigan jobs website Email us your story tips City of Detroit COVID-19 Business support and resources Macomb County Business Resources Oakland County Workforce Development Oakland County Coronavirus Worker Relief Wayne County Coronavirus resources Michigan Department of Treasury Michigan Economic Development Corporation Michigan Emergency Relief Funds application Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Michigan Small Business Support Michigan Works! Michigan Veterans' Employment Services Where to file for unemployment benefits When to file unemployment online for fastest service Unemployment help from a live agent online When you are eligible to begin receiving unemployment benefits Tips on how to file for unemployment benefits