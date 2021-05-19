Watch

Barbara Corcoran holding free webinar to help struggling small businesses

'Shark Tank's' Barbara Corcoran helps small businesses
Posted at 1:47 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 13:47:20-04

(WXYZ) — Many small businesses are still struggling throughout the pandemic, looking for ways to reinvent themselves as they ride the wave of a changing economy and changing consumer habits.

That's why businesswoman and Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran is offering a free webinar Wednesday geared at helping small businesses come back stronger than ever.

There will also be valuable advice for new start-ups.

The free, live webinar is available at 2 p.m. Friday and focuses on mastering the art of customer engagement. View more information here.

