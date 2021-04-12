Bloom Advisors offering free financial webinars for the month of April

(WXYZ) — April is National Financial Literacy Month and Bloom Advisors is raising awareness about gaining practical money management skills that will help maintain positive and healthy financial habits.
Throughout the month of April, the team at Bloom Advisors is offering seven FREE webinars on a wide-range of topics that are open to the public. Bloom’s money experts will be talking about taking control of your finances, savings and investing, financial wellness for women, retirement, estate planning, and millennials and money.
You can sign up for one webinar or all of them on the seminar page here.
WEBINAR SCHEDULE:
Back to Basics: Savings and Investing 101
Hosted by: Rick Bloom
Tuesday April 13th at 6:00 PM EST
Saving money anchors your financial stability. Without savings and investing, you’re living on uncertain ground. One health emergency, unexpected expense or change in your employment could leave you in dire straits if you don’t have savings to fall back on. In this session, we will break down the basics and provide you with a solid understanding of what steps are needed to achieve your savings and investing goals.
Financial Wellness for Women
Hosted by: Stephanie Bloom & Cindy Szymanski
Thursday April 15th at 6:00 PM EST
Calling all women! Let’s be frank, women have unique challenges and opportunities as investors. On top of typically earning less than men, women also tend to have greater longevity than men. How can a long life and other factors impact a woman’s approach to growing her nest egg and making the most of her money? We’ll talk through the steps necessary for women to set themselves up for financial freedom.
Let’s Talk Retirement: Everything You Need to Know About Managing Your Portfolio and Income Needs In Retirement
Hosted by: Scott Whyte
Tuesday April 20th at 6:00 PM EST
How do you know when it is “safe” to retire? Will your portfolio fill the gap between your Social Security, pension and living expenses? How do you ensure that once you can retire you can stay retired? In this webinar we will review the key considerations in determining if you are financially prepared to retire and address social security, pension and portfolio income strategies.
Estate Planning 101: Leaving A Financial Legacy and Protecting Those You Love
Hosted by: Jonathan Goldberg
Thursday April 22nd at 6:00 PM EST
Estate planning can be a complex process and often feels overwhelming. In this session, we will review the various legal documents that are necessary to protect your assets and make things easier on your family as you age. Estate planning is for everyone, especially new parents. This session is perfect for anyone looking to learn about the process and what is involved in setting up an Estate Plan of your own.
Millennials & Money: Setting Yourself Up for Success
Hosted by: Jennifer Bloom & Stephanie Bloom
Tuesday April 27th at 6:00 PM EST
Hey millennials! We get you. This session will address topics such as: dealing with student loans and general debt, how to plan and purchase your first home, saving and affording college for your children and legal and financial must do’s for younger investors.
Your Financial Questions Answered!
Hosted by: Rick Bloom and members of the Bloom Advisors team
Thursday April 29th at 6:00 PM EST
You have questions, we have answers! Join Rick Bloom and members of the Bloom Advisors team as they answer your most pressing financial questions.