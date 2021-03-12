Comcast is accepting applications for small business grants in Detroit, Hamtramck, and Highland Park

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One tech company is coming to the aid of dozens of struggling small businesses in our hardest-hit communities with a new $10,000 grant up for grabs- but only until Sunday, March 14, 2021.

For this Jefferson-Chalmers community, shopping here for a special occasion kind of feels like a special occasion in it of itself.

“We’re in the heart of a neighborhood,” said Raeshawn Bumphers, owner of the Pink Poodle Dress Lounge. “They’re just really happy to see us here.”

This Detroit dress shop certainly stands out gem in the city but to remain standing at all, it hasn’t been easy.

“We were you know just wiggling our way through,” said Bumphers. “It’s been, it’s been a rollercoaster.”

Raeshawn Bumphers, says despite her best efforts, available grant opportunities were hard to come by.

“Businesses that were particularly black-owned were hurting much more than others ,” said Comcast spokesperson Michelle Gilbert.

The pain didn’t go unnoticed, even by the biggest of eyes. Tech giant, Comcast launching Comcast RISE, an investment fund for struggling minority-owned businesses.

The fund began in the fall, by awarding companies' free services within the realm of marketing, media and technology.

“A desktop, two laptops, and 3 iPads as well as upgraded my business services and I received those services for free for one year,” said Bumphers.

For Raeshawn, that meant a full tech makeover. The application for which is open year-round but new this year and available for a limited time is a grant program, $10,000 for 100 different minority-owned businesses Detroit, one of only five cities selected for the opportunity.

“Detroit is one of the top markets that actually experienced sharp declines and low commerce spending,” said Gilbert.

Minority-owned businesses in two other hard-hit communities, Hamtramck and Highland Park, are also eligible to apply.

Here’s the Rebound Rundown on additional requirements:

The business must have been around at least 3 years

Have between 1-25 employees

For Raeshawn, a grant would take the pressure off mounting expenses.

“Lease payment and bills, inventory and bills, PPE products that we need,” said Bumphers.

Ensuring that the shop making the city pretty in pink proudly stays open.

We’re in our second year of this pandemic so any dollar amount helps.

We want to remind you that the application period for the 10,000 grant closes on March 14, 2021 . It’s not a daunting application process so highly encourage you to apply.