List of Michigan resources to help you manage your mental health

Work stress
It's a feeling of extreme work stress that's long been embedded in the cultural lexicon, and now it might be codified in your medical records as well.
Posted at 2:21 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 14:21:44-04

(WXYZ) — Below you'll find a guide with mental health resources, from crisis hotlines to financial help, throughout metro Detroit.

If you have a resource you'd like us to add, please email us at webteam@wxyz.com.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
Call: 1-800-273-8255 - Available 24/7
Text TALK to 741741

Livingston County

Livingston County CHM Authority
622 East Grand River Avenue Howell, Michigan 48843
24-hour crisis number: 517-546-4126

Macomb County

Macomb County CHM Services
22550 Hall Road Clinton Township, Michigan 48036
24-hour crisis number: 586-307-9100

Monroe County

Monroe CHM Authority
1001 South Raisinville Road Monroe, Michigan 48161-0726
24-hour crisis numbers: 734-243-7340 or 800-886-7340

Oakland County

Oakland Community Health Network
5505 Corporate Drive Troy, Michigan 48098
24-hour crisis number: 248-456-1991 or 800-231-1127

St. Clair County

St. Clair County Mental Health Authority
3111 Electric Avenue Port Huron, Michigan 48060
24-hour crisis number: 888-225-4447

Sanilac County

Sanilac County CHM Authority
227 East Sanilac Avenue Sandusky, Michigan 48471
24-hour crisis number: 888-225-4447

Washtenaw County

Washtenaw County Community Mental Health
555 Towner Street Ypsilanti, Michigan 48198
24-hour crisis number: 734-996-4747

Wayne County

Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority dba Detroit-Wayne Integrated Health Network
707 West Milwaukee Detroit, Michigan 48202
24-hour crisis numbers: 313-224-7000 or 800-241-4949

State of Michigan resources

Michigan Stay Well Counseling via COVID-19 hotline
Call 1-888-535-6136 – Press "8" to talk to a Michigan Stay Well counselor.Counselors available 24/7 - confidential and free

Michigan Crisis Text Line
Test the keyword RESTORE to 741741. Open 24/7

Michigan PEER Warmline
For those living with serious mental illness or substance use challenges
1-888-PEER-753 (888-733-7753). Available every day from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Headspace
Michiganders can get free access to headspace, a mental health and meditation app, by visiting headspace.com/mi.

Other resources

Consumers Energy Bill Relief
Company giving $12 million to help families. Call 2-1-1 to connect with nonprofits in your community, including new assistance from Consumers Energy.

DTE Energy
If you are struggling to pay bills due to COVID-19, call 800-477-4747 to get a personalized payment plan.

You can also inquire about the shutoff protection program, low-income self-sufficiency plan and more.

Michigan State Housing Development Authority
The state has several resources for those who may need rental assistance, homeowners assistance, homelessness or more. Click the link above to learn more.

Gleaners Community Food Bank
Gleaners has several food banks throughout metro Detroit if you're struggling with getting food.

Forgotten Harvest
Forgotten Harvest also has hundreds of agencies giving emergency food assistance to those in need.

ADHD & Addiction
Southern California Sunrise Recovery Center works on raising awareness regarding the link between ADHD and addiction.

Guide from Spring Hill Recovery Center
Spring Hill has a guide on how to cope with grief after the unexpected loss of a loved one from drugs and/or alcohol.

