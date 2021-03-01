Menu

Gov. Whitmer announces expansion of MI Classroom Heroes COVID-19 grants

Posted at 2:47 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 14:47:02-05

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Classroom Heroes COVID-19 Grants will include a new grant program for Great Start Readiness Program, Head Start, adult education and young adult special education classroom teachers.

“The MI Classroom Heroes COVID-19 Grants are just a small token of our gratitude to educators for going above and beyond during the pandemic,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a press release. “When COVID-19 hit, teachers worked around the clock to quickly transform from in-person teaching to remote instruction to ensure that their students could continue learning. It is simply the right thing to do to expand these grants to include all specific program teachers across the state.”

The GRSP, Head Start, Adult Education and Young Adult Special Education Teacher COVID-19 Grant Program enables these specific program teachers to receive up to $500 for extra hours worked and costs incurred during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring.

Full-time and part-time GRSP, Head Start, adult education and young adult special education teachers in a school district or nonprofit nonpublic school classrooms during the 2019-2020 school year prior to moving to remote learning are eligible.

To receive up to $500, specific program teachers must have performed at least of 75% of their standard instruction workload in brick-and-mortar classrooms to moving to remote instruction on April 2, 2020.

