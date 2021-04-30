Here's how Michigan restaurants, bars can apply for federal aid

(WXYZ) — Michigan restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments can now apply for federal aid under the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

“Restaurant owners and other food establishments have made incredible sacrifices over the past year to keep their communities safe and slow the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer. said in a press release. “This vital relief will help ensure they can keep their doors open and continue to serve their communities while also ensuring their workers can stay employed entering the critical summer season.”

Registration for the funding will begin on Friday, April 30, at 9 a.m. with the application itself opening on Monday, May 3, at noon.

The state says that for the first 21 days, the Small Business Association of Michigan will prioritize funding applications from businesses owned and controlled by women, veterans, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals.

After the 21 days, all eligible applications will be funded on a first-come, first-served bases with the online application remaining open to any eligible establishment until all funds are exhausted.

Eligible businesses include restaurants; food stands, food trucks, food carts; caterers; bars, saloons, lounges, taverns; brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms; breweries, wineries and distilleries; and bakeries.

The state says the minimum funding awarded will be $1,000 with businesses that remain open eligible to receive funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location.

For more information on the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, visit sba.gov/restaurants or in Spanish at sba.gov/restaurantes.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.