Lowe's looking to hire more than 700 new associates in metro Detroit

Steven Senne/AP
Lowe's wants to make the holidays easier amid the ongoing pandemic, so they are offering to deliver Christmas trees for free this year. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Posted at 8:48 AM, Apr 29, 2021
(WXYZ) — Lowe's is looking to hire 719 new associates in the Detroit area during a nationwide hiring day event.

Open positions include cashiers, retail associates, stockers and receivers, merchandising service associates, drivers, supervisors and pro sales roles.

Lowe's says career advancements at all levels are available.

No reservation or resumes are required for Lowe's National Hiring Day. Job seekers can RSVP and learn more about the event here.

Candidates can apply in-person at Lowe's stores nationwide from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 4. They can also meet hiring managers, speak with associates and receive on-the-spot offers.

