Michigan launches $622 million COVID Emergency Rental Assistance program

(WXYZ) — The Michigan State Housing Development Authority announced a $282 million rental assistance program to help tenants avoid eviction due to pandemic-related hardships.

The COVID Emergency Rental Assistance program replaces the popular Eviction Diversion Program that MSHDA launched in July 2020 and helped about 16,000 households across the state avoid eviction and get current on rent.

“For so many Michiganders, the fear of losing their home during the pandemic has been very real,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a press release. “That’s why I took steps to mitigate evictions with a moratorium and the Eviction Diversion Program last year. I was proud to sign this legislation bringing more federal funds into MSHDA to help individuals and families by alleviating the burden of rent and utility payments.”

MSHDA anticipates being able to assist between 50,000 and 55,000 families, or 140,000 individuals, this year through CERA.

Either landlords or tenants may initiate the CERA application. Renters who are making 80% of the area median income or less are eligible.

The U.S. Department of Treasury also requires applicants show documentation of pandemic-related financial hardships, which can include unemployment, loss of income, and increased expenses, to qualify. Eligible households may also qualify for assistance paying utilities through CERA. Copies of bills are required so payments can be made for the renter.

MSHDA anticipates the average rental assistance payout through CERA could be as much as $10,000, versus $3,300 per household under the EDP.

