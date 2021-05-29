Watch

Michigan restoring work-search rule for unemployment effective Sunday

Michigan is reinstating a requirement that people receiving unemployment benefits show they are actively searching for work, effective Sunday, but has no plan to end a $300 weekly federal supplement going to 816,000 jobless residents.
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is reinstating a requirement that people receiving unemployment benefits show they are actively searching for work, effective Sunday, but has no plan to end a $300 weekly federal supplement going to 816,000 jobless residents.

All seven of the state’s Republican U.S. House members wrote a letter to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday urging a halt to the extra payment, which is on top of maximum state benefits of $362 per week.

“We call on you to end participation in this program to get our state’s economy back on track and ensure our employers have access to the talent they need to return to normal,” they wrote, echoing a call that at least one small business group made last week.

But Lynda Robinson, spokeswoman for the state Unemployment Insurance Agency, said it does not plan to end any federal unemployment programs, including for self-employed or gig workers who began qualifying at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The work-search requirement, which was waived starting in March 2020, will be restored. Claimants will have to conduct at least one work-search activity for each week they certify for benefits.

