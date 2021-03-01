Monday marks state goal for most Michigan schools to offer some in-person classes

(WXY — Monday marks Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's goal of all Michigan schools reopening for face-to-face learning in some kind. Before Monday, most districts were already offering some in-person learning, but for those that weren't, it could be the first time your kids aren't learning at the kitchen table.

In Crestwood School District in Dearborn Heights, small groups of younger students will begin to return at Kinlock Elementary for a soft start – more of an orientation. The district has been fully remote since Jan. 4.

“All of our staff will have their second dose of the vaccine by March 5," Superintendent Dr. Youssef Mosallam said.

That's why Mosallam said Crestwood schools will officially start its hybrid learning model the week of March 15, a couple weeks after the governor's target school goal.

Last week, Whitmer said around 97% of districts statewide were on track to reopen in some form Monday.

“We think it's best that we continue with a virtual approach,” Tommy Scott said.

Now, he's frustrated with the limbo he says the district is in over his second grader's learning plan. His son's virtual class is moving to a hybrid model with two days a week in-person, something Scott doesnt want to do, but he's also not ready to send his son back to the classroom.

Under state guidance for schools, masks must be worn indoors at all times by staff and students older than 5 except during meals, classrooms should be spaced out for social distancing, and the governor has suggested if possible schools follow a "cohort model" with groups staying together through the entire school day.

