Menu

Watch

The Rebound Detroit

Actions

Northville parents to rally ahead of vote on in-person learning for middle, high school students

items.[0].videoTitle
Parents want Northville schools to offer full in-person option for students
Posted at 5:39 AM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 14:39:37-05

(WXYZ) — Parents in Northville are planning a rally outside the school board today, ahead of a vote on whether or not to bring older students back to school in-person.

The parents are worried they are not getting the full instruction they would get if they were in-person full-time.

Mary Clark-Darnell, who is a parent and organized the rally, said the district's older students are missing out on valuable preparation for their future by not being in-person full-time.

Right now, middle and high school students are on a hybrid model, meaning they're in-person some days and learn online. Clark-Darnell said they don't have as much guidance.

"I feel like with this hybrid model, we're offering a part-time education to our students," Clark-Darnell said.

"High school kids are still kids. They don't necessarily get their work done unless someone's hanging over them saying, 'pay attention,'" another rally organizer, Laura Roush, said.

Since Oct. 2, the district has offered face-to-face learning full-time for K-5 students. The superintendent said 75% of core learning is in-person for middle school students, and 50% of high school students.

The board is welcoming community input ahead of its vote on Tuesday night.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Resources and Information
Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Michigan Unemployment FAQ Michigan jobs website Email us your story tips City of Detroit COVID-19 Business support and resources Macomb County Business Resources Oakland County Workforce Development Oakland County Coronavirus Worker Relief Wayne County Coronavirus resources Michigan Department of Treasury Michigan Economic Development Corporation Michigan Emergency Relief Funds application Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Michigan Small Business Support Michigan Works! Michigan Veterans' Employment Services Where to file for unemployment benefits When to file unemployment online for fastest service Unemployment help from a live agent online When you are eligible to begin receiving unemployment benefits Tips on how to file for unemployment benefits