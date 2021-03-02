Northville parents to rally ahead of vote on in-person learning for middle, high school students

(WXYZ) — Parents in Northville are planning a rally outside the school board today, ahead of a vote on whether or not to bring older students back to school in-person.

The parents are worried they are not getting the full instruction they would get if they were in-person full-time.

Mary Clark-Darnell, who is a parent and organized the rally, said the district's older students are missing out on valuable preparation for their future by not being in-person full-time.

Right now, middle and high school students are on a hybrid model, meaning they're in-person some days and learn online. Clark-Darnell said they don't have as much guidance.

"I feel like with this hybrid model, we're offering a part-time education to our students," Clark-Darnell said.

"High school kids are still kids. They don't necessarily get their work done unless someone's hanging over them saying, 'pay attention,'" another rally organizer, Laura Roush, said.

Since Oct. 2, the district has offered face-to-face learning full-time for K-5 students. The superintendent said 75% of core learning is in-person for middle school students, and 50% of high school students.

The board is welcoming community input ahead of its vote on Tuesday night.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

