Sam’s Club has 100 roses for $109.98 for Mother’s Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

While Valentine’s Day is typically the day you think of purchasing roses for someone special, Sam’s Club is offering a deal on a 100-count rose bouquet just in time for Mother’s Day.

The large bouquet is priced at $109.98 (a little more than $1 per stem) and includes a glass vase. You can choose from red, hot pink or rainbow — which includes a mix of yellow, pink, white, red and orange flowers.

You need a Sam’s Club membership to purchase the flowers, but they can be delivered to someone who doesn’t have a membership.

If you’re worried about a price increase, you can avoid any changes by pre-ordering, which will lock in the price. The flowers cannot be scheduled to arrive on Mother’s Day, May 14, because it is a Sunday, but simply choose the day before (or any other day available you prefer) at checkout and the price you purchased them for will be the price you pay.

Because the flowers arrive in bud form, you can also have them shipped to yourself to give them a bit of time to bloom then deliver them in person to the lucky recipient.

If you don’t have a Sam’s Club membership, or just want to spend a little less cash, Trader Joe’s also has excellent prices on floral arrangements.

The available flowers seem to change often, so you may not know what you’ll get when you head to your local store, but at the publication time for this story, Trader Joe’s had one dozen roses for just $9.99. If the produce is marked as unavailable online, chances are it will appear again soon or you may find them in store despite what it says the company’s website.

That means you can get eight dozen or 96 roses (four fewer than the Sam’s Club bouquet) for $79.92 — a savings of $30.06 if you are lucky enough to find that many bouquets available at your local Trader Joe’s.

If roses aren’t your preferred flower, Trader Joe’s has multiple other arrangements as well, like 10 daffodil stems for just $1.99 each and a seasonal bouquet with at least 18 stems for $12.99.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.