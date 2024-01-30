Save $200 on this Carote cookware set at Walmart

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Anyone who regularly prepares meals at home knows the value of a quality cookware set. A good collection of pots and pans provides the flexibility of preparing anything from kid-friendly mac and cheese to decadent lasagna.

Even the best cookware sets wear down from repeated use, but replacing a full set can cost hundreds of dollars. If you’re in the market for new pots and pans, you don’t have to skimp on quality to save money, thanks to a huge sale on the Carote cookware set at Walmart.

$80 at Walmart (was $299)

Walmart is offering the Carote granite stone kitchen cookware set for just $80, at 73 percent off the regular retail price of $299. This price is an online only deal, and Walmart has not said when the sale will end. All you have to do to get the sale price is put the cookware set in your Walmart online cart, and the discount will automatically be applied to your final total.

The Carote 9-piece granite stone kitchen cookware set includes the following:

9.5 inch frying pan skillet

11 inch frying pan skillet

2.3 quart saucepan with lid

4.3 quart casserole with lid

4.5 quart saute pan with lid

Stainless steel steamer

The cookware’s granite material offers durability to stand up to daily use, while giving cooks peace of mind that their pots and pans are 100 percent free of dangerous chemicals such as PFOS and PFOA, which can leech into food while cooking.

Each piece of Carote cookware has an extended bottom design made of high-magnetic stainless steel, which ensures even cooking on any stovetop surface, including gas, electric, smooth top and even induction stoves.

Best of all, Carote cookware cleans up like a dream, thanks to its rivetless, non-stick interior design. Carote recommends just wiping the pots and pans down with a paper towel or a water rinse to get them clean.

This cookware set would be an ideal gift for a young adult starting out in their own place, and the set would also make a great wedding gift or housewarming gift. The Carote granite stone kitchen cookware set is a wise investment at an unbeatable price.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.