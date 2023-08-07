Second body found at Arizona State Capitol in less than 2 weeks

A body has been found on the grounds of the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix for the second time in less than two weeks, according to authorities.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the body was discovered Monday morning in the west parking lot of the Capitol.

Public Safety officials are working to identify the body and how it ended up at the Capitol's premises.

On July 26, another body was found outside the Capitol by Phoenix police. DPS, which has jurisdiction over state Capitol property, is investigating that case as well. The identity of that individual, as well as their cause of death, hasn't yet been released.

DPS didn't immediately return a call seeking information about the two cases.

