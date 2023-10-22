Senator says US working tirelessly to bring hostages home from Gaza

A U.S. senator told Scripps News the U.S. is working tirelessly to bring home American hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas, while offering support to their families.

This comes after two U.S. hostages were released last week after being taken from Israel by Hamas terrorists. Israel has been at war with Hamas since the terrorist group launched a surprise attack on the Jewish nation on Oct. 7.

"The U.S. government is providing in-person support to every single family, tracking every hostage case, advocating relentlessly with partners, allies and others in the region," U.S. Senator Chris Coons of Connecticut told Scripps News on the ground in Israel.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said 10 Americans are still unaccounted for, some of whom are among the hostages being held.

In a media briefing Sunday, an Israel Defense Forces spokesperson said there are currently 212 hostages being held in Gaza.

All eyes have been on Israel amid anticipation that it will launch a ground offensive into Gaza aimed at Hamas terrorists. Israeli soldiers and tons of equipment have amassed at the border in preparation.

When asked by Scripps News International Correspondent Jason Bellini if the U.S. should hold off on a ground offensive, Coons said, "that's their decision to make."

On Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed the release of two American hostages taken by Hamas, Judith Raanan and her teenage daughter Natalie Raanan.

