You Can Set Up This Tennis Table In 10 Minutes

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve never played table tennis, you’re seriously missing out. The game, also known as pingpong, is easy to learn, can be played by children and adults of all ages and makes for some low-impact exercise.

One of the best things about table tennis, however, is that you can play right at home by simply purchasing a tennis table for inside your house, a garage or even for keeping in the backyard. They are also not as expensive or unwieldy as you may think.

One great example is the Joola Nova Outdoor Tennis Table selling on Amazon, which, despite its name, can be used inside or outdoors, is weather-proof and can be assembled in just 10 minutes. It arrives at your door 95% pre-assembled! The table measures 9 feet by 5 feet, making it regulation size, and weighs 143 pounds.

The tabletop is made of a durable 6mm-thick aluminum plastic composite surface, which is designed to be resistant to warping and chipping. While it can be used for two or more players, it also separates into two independent halves for solo play or practice. The Outdoor Tennis Table is regularly priced at about $450 but was marked down to $368.09 at publication time.

With more than 2,000 reviews from Amazon users so far, it has an overall rating of 4.4 stars out of five. Positive reviewers say it’s easy to assemble, high-quality, easy to move around and fold, and that it’s great for exercise. Multiple customers have also commented on how well it is packaged, with some saying it’s the best packaging they’ve ever seen.

One customer who gave the tennis table five stars says it is a great addition to their backyard, saying it is perfect for kids and to enjoy some time with friends.

“As promised, a quick and easy set up. I did it with two kids in about 20 minutes,” they wrote. “Quality seems really impressive for the price and the packaging assured that it came unscathed.”

Another perfect review says assembly took them 10-15 minutes to set it up and they have used it every day since it arrived.

“Table easy to move with net left in place and fits inside outdoor shed,” they wrote. “Love the blue top and neighbors from nearby upper-level condos have commented on our new outdoor ‘sports facility.’ For the price, don’t think you can buy a better table.”

The negative reviews include customers saying the table arrived damaged or warped, while a few others have said it doesn’t hold up that well outside, so you may want to make sure you cover it if leaving it out in the elements.

Joola, which has been a sponsor of table tennis tournaments at the Olympics, World Championships and U.S. Open, have a few other tables listed on Amazon as well, like this Professional MDF Indoor Table Tennis Table that is currently on sale for about $415 (normally $575). This table comes with a tournament-grade regulation size 72-inch pingpong net set, which has a clamp system for quickly attaching and removing it from the table.

With more than 7,000 reviews so far, the table has even better grades than the outdoor one, with an overall score of 4.5 stars. Customers say it’s easy to assemble, good quality, easy to move around and provides fun for up to four people at a time.

Table Tennis Equipment

Regardless of which table you choose, you’ll also need to buy equipment, including balls and paddles.

This 60-pack of pingpong balls is normally priced at $21, but currently on sale at Amazon for just $13. With nearly 10,000 reviews so far, the balls have 4.8 stars out of five, with customers saying they’re a great value and last a long time.

Even if you plan on using your tennis table to play solo games, it’s a good idea to have multiple paddles in case you have friends or family stop by that also want to play. This set of four paddles comes with eight balls and a carrying case. It is currently on sale for $35 (from $40), plus you can save an additional $5 by clipping a coupon before adding it to your cart. With close to 7,000 reviews, it has a total grade of 4.6 stars.

If you’ve been looking for a way to get the family playing together, this could be the perfect time to spring for something like this.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.