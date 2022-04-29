Ship stuck in Muskegon Channel after hitting sandbar

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Crews are working to free a ship that is stuck in the Muskegon Channel.

A Coast Guard representative says that the 700-foot cargo hauler 'Kaye E. Barker' got stuck on a sandbar.

The Coast Guard marine safety detachment is working with the company to free the vessel by pulling cargo and rock off the vessel to lighten the load.

There are no reported injuries or pollution due to the incident.

The ship, owned by the Interlake Steamship Company, is partially blocking the channel. It's unclear how long it will take to free the ship.

