Texas Flood Tragedy: The Aftermath

Surprise flash flooding on July 4, 2025, hit Kerr County, Texas hard. More than 130 people died after the Guadalupe River broke its banks.

Now, the community is taking stock, rebuilding and coming together to support each other in the aftermath of a devastating natural disaster.

WATCH THE SCRIPPS NEWS SPECIAL REPORT LIVE:

Scripps News Group shares stories to help explain what led to the flooding, what happened on the ground, and how the region is moving forward.

Our reporting explores the climate science behind the increasing frequency and intensity of floods, and includes insights from experts on how infrastructure improvements and future-proofing can offer better protection.

In one report, we visit a county where emergency sirens activated during the flooding, alerting residents to evacuate and likely saving lives.

Another story follows a woman who began collecting what the floodwaters left behind, working to restore hope, preserve memories, and reconnect her neighbors with pieces of their past.

We also examine the role of aid groups and nonprofits stepping in to provide direct support, delivering donations into the hands of families in need.

