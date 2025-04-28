Smile Cookies and Sweet Dreams: A Delicious Way to Grant Wishes with The Rainbow Connection

WXYZ-TV — Get ready, Metro Detroit — something magical is baking!

This week, Tim Hortons and The Rainbow Connection are teaming up for a cause that’s as heartwarming as it is delicious. From April 28 to May 4, every $1.50 Smile Cookie you purchase at participating Tim Hortons locations will do more than satisfy your sweet tooth — it will help grant wishes for children facing life-threatening illnesses right here in Michigan. That’s right — 100% of Smile Cookie sales will benefit The Rainbow Connection!

Executive Director Ingrid Todt shared just how meaningful this partnership is:

“The Rainbow Connection is so thankful to Tim Hortons for their partnership on the Smile Cookie event. As The Rainbow Connection celebrates 40 years of wishes, celebrating with cookies next week is the perfect opportunity to help grant wishes to children in Michigan! We are thankful for Tim Hortons and their entire team for their continued support.”

That’s four decades and more than 4,000 wishes — from meeting favorite celebrities to swimming with dolphins, these moments bring light to some of life’s toughest battles.

Whether you're grabbing a Smile Cookie on the go or surprising your whole office with a dozen, the treats are the perfect excuse to indulge in a little sweetness that goes a long way. And honestly, who wouldn’t want to snack for a cause?

You're also invited to step into a world of pure imagination at The Rainbow Connection’s 11th Annual Dream Makers Ball, happening Saturday, May 17, 2025, at the MGM Grand Detroit. The elegant evening features a cocktail hour, seated dinner, raffles, and auctions — all to make more dreams come true for Michigan children.

Tickets are on sale now. Reserve your spot and learn more about how you can make a difference.